Aaron Rodgers recently arrived to the New York Jets, but he's already changing things in the team, specifically with a huge impact on their season ticket sales.

Aaron Rodgers is the New York Jets new quarterback. His blockbuster trade brought a lot of changes, including a huge impact on their season ticket sales for the upcoming campaign.

The New York Jets finally added the veteran quarterback they were looking for. It was not easy to get Rodgers, but they convinced the Packers to reconsider their trade demands for him.

Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets had a huge impact on their season ticket sales

and he's already a super star. Everyone is trying to have a chance to see the quarterback play, and the season ticket holders will have that opportunity.

The fever caused by Aaron Rodgers arrival is causing the Jets fans to go crazy for his team once again. Coming off a 7-10 season, they have high hopes on what the quarterback could do for them.

Of course everyone wants to see Rodgers in action. After a long time with Green Bay, he was traded to the Jets, the team he was willing to play for, so it is expected that he gives everything in order to succeed.

Now, the team's front office built a very competitive squad for Rodgers. The quarterback asked for multiple pieces that are set to help him compete for the Super Bowl LVII, so everyone wants to be part of what could be a historic season for the Jets.