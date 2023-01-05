Aaron Rodgers finally spoke about his future towards the Week 18 finale against the Detroit Lions. The quarterback talked of retirement and his possible last game at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers has had a remarkable career as a member of the Green Bay Packers. 58 850 passing yards, 474 touchdowns and the victory in Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers are enough accolades for the quarterback to be in the Hall of Fame. He is just one of the best players in his generation.

Last season seemed to be the great last shot at glory for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers. They were the No.1 seed in the NFC, but, in an incredible turn of events, Green Bay were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers at home in the Divisional Round. Then, in 2022, a 4-8 start put them on the verge of elimination.

However, the Packers and Aaron Rodgers came back with a four-game winning streak and now control their destiny to be in the NFL playoffs. That's why next Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions has a lot of implications. Nevertheless, regardless of the outcome and a possible ticket to the playoffs, one thing might be true. This could be Aaron Rodgers' final game according to the quarterback.

Will this be the last game for Aaron Rodgers with the Packers?

Considering Green Bay cannot win the NFC North, and only might clinch the No.7 seed in the Conference if they reach the playoffs, next Sunday Night's game against the Detroit Lions could be the last one for Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field and also as a member of the Packers.

If the Packers beat the Lions on Week 18, Green Bay will be in the playoffs facing the entire postseason on the road as Wild Card team. If the Packers lose at home with Detroit, the season is over. This was Aaron Rodgers' answer when asked about this possibility.

"Yes. For sure (he thinks about last game at Lambeau Field). Just because you don't know what the future holds, but, when I think about that there is nothing but gratitude. No remorse or sadness. Just gratitude for the time that I've been here. The amazing memories that I've had on this field. There's been a lot of great moments, but I'm still undecided about the future. We're just gonna enjoy Sunday Night and hopefully have some more to play for."