NFL News: Ravens key weapon makes a bold comparison between Lamar Jackson and Bills star Josh Allen

The Baltimore Ravens are in great shape heading into the NFL playoffs after a four-game winning streak that saw them clinch the AFC North by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the same time, Lamar Jackson is once again a contender for the MVP award, with none other than Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen in the running.

There are other names in contention for Most Valuable Player of the season, such as Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, when it comes to quarterbacks who will play in the postseason, Allen and Jackson are the favorites for the award.

Several stars and coaches have weighed in on who should win the MVP award, but in the case of Derrick Henry, the Ravens‘ main weapon, he chose to compare two stars like Allen and Jackson in the middle of the playoffs. The Baltimore running back did not hesitate to make his preference clear.

Henry’s comparison between Allen and Jackson

“We should be celebrating Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, but I feel like Lamar, in his case, has stats that are maybe even better. He’s the best player in the league,” Henry said to Ravens Vault, comparing the Ravens and Bills stars and singling out his Baltimore teammate.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“My success shouldn’t knock what Lamar Jackson has accomplished this season. He is the main reason why I came here. It was to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Henry said in response to rumors that his stats as a running back eclipse Jackson’s performance in the MVP race.

Jackson and Henry’s fruitful combination in the 2024 NFL season

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry combined to give the Ravens a fighting chance of reaching the Super Bowl. During the regular season, the two teammates set an NFL record for most combined ground yards by a quarterback and running back with 2,836 yards.