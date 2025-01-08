Kalen DeBoer, Alabama sign key player to fill rushing attack's void after Jalen Milroe's departure

Kalen DeBoer will face a challenging 2025 season after a disappointing finish to his first year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. After Jalen Milroe’s departure for the NFL Draft, DeBoer and Alabama face a double problem, as they lost their QB1 along with their best rushing threat. In hopes of making Milroe’s absence less grave in the offense, the school signed a promising talent in the portal.

Alabama ended the year with a dud. The loss against the Michigan Wolverines at the Reliaquest Bowl was the final nail in the coffin for an underwhelming campaign. DeBoer must ‘turn the tide’—pun intended—and deliver much better results during his second year at the helm.

The leash will be much shorter in 2025 for DeBoer, and the school will keep a close eye, expecting to see development from their top talents, while being at the top of the SEC. It won’t be an easy order, whatsoever, and the task will be affected after Milroe confirmed he will be entering the NFL Draft. Alabama lost its rushing leader, and the ground game could face significant setbacks next season, as Alabama loses their star QB who kept every defense on its toes.

Therefore, former Louisiana running back Dre’lyn Washington has signed for the Crimson Tide and will spend his senior year in Tuscaloosa. Washington redshirted his freshman season in 2021, and has since posted relatively good numbers with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with a look in the direction of side judge Victor Sanchez after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

Washington finished his last season in Lafayette with 73 carries for 478 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added 6 receptions for 107 yards and 1 score. As he enters his final year of eligibility in college football, the halfback hopes to make a jump in his production before heading to the pros.

Key addition

The Crimson Tide didn’t post the biggest rushing threat in the NCAA through the 2024 season. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was the team’s rushing leader with 746 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Running backs Jam Miller and Justice Haynes trailed Milroe at the podium with 668 and 448 yards, respectively. Each halfback tallied seven touchdowns.

Washington adds lots of speed to DeBoer’s RB room. The former Ragin’ Cajun makes most damage when running to the outside, as he has the speed and vision to take out the defenders’ angles. However, albeit standing at 5-foot-9, Washington is a strong runner and can be useful in short yardage situations, as well.

Dre’lyn Washington #20 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns runs with the ball as Derek Carter #13 of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks defends during the first half of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome on December 16, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DeBoer hopes Washington’s arrival in Tuscaloosa will provide the offense with a much-needed boost in a year when a new quarterback takes the reins. The rushing attack will be pivotal to the QB’s success, helping to alleviate some of the pressure on him.