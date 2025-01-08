Despite finishing their NCAAF season with an impressive record, the final loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl undermined everything accomplished beforehand. Kirby Smart didn’t shy away from the criticism, clearly outlining the reasons why his Georgia Bulldogs came up empty-handed.

In recent statements to the press, published on on3.com, the experienced Bulldogs head coach focused primarily on the turnovers suffered during the game against Marcus Freeman’s team.

“Yeah. When you have two turnovers and a kickoff return for a touchdown, that’s what happens,” Smart firmly stated to the press. “I mean, I have been part of those games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve been part of really good defenses, and they stop people,” Smart also added. “And we weren’t able to get a lot going. And the turnovers are the difference in the game, guys. It’s not an exact science. I mean, you should know when you turn it over twice and they return a kickoff for a touchdown, you’re not going to have a lot of success.”

Donovan Hinish #41 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sacks Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter during the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Jalon Walker’s disappointment over the elimination

The talented linebacker Jalon Walker did not hide his frustration after being defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl, even comparing this game to what happened last season for the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

see also Kalen DeBoer, Alabama sign key player to fill rushing attack's void after Jalen Milroe's departure

“Yeah, it hurts,” Walker said. “Last year, we didn’t have our appearance in the College Football Playoff, but we did have the appearance in the Orange Bowl. And we ended that off the right way against Florida State. Unfortunately, we didn’t end it off in the right way this year. I just know that we played and gave it all. Offense and defense gave our all.

Advertisement

“So I wouldn’t trade this moment for anything at all. It was just a great, hard-fought battle. All respect to Notre Dame. Physical offense. Hard-fought offense. Well-coached. And they just did what they needed to do.”

Jalon Walker #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after breaking up a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirby Smart reflects on his feelings about the captains

The season wasn’t easy for the Bulldogs, which is why Smart relied heavily on his captains, who helped him navigate a very tough year.

“When we do our captains – and rarely have I ever seen this where we did our captains – and two guys got more votes than anybody we’ve ever had. A combination of an offensive player and a defensive player,” Kirby Smart said.

Advertisement

“What they did with this team in the toughest year of at least my tenure… they dominated the room,” Smart also added. “They controlled the room. They led the room through hard games and situations. There were some hard games and situations.”