Baker Mayfield got an epic win for the Los Angeles Rams in his first start with his new team. Check out what he said about it and his future in the league.

Well, sometimes it's hard to believe that the NFL isn't scripted. All jokes aside, this game never ceases to amaze, which is why it's so addictive and beautiful. This time, it was Baker Mayfield, of all people, the one who shocked the world.

Mayfield, who was recently waived by the Carolina Panthers, was picked off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams in the wake of Matthew Stafford's absence. He entered the TNF game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in the second drive, and looked very solid for the most part.

In fact, Mayfield helped the reigning Super Bowl champions pull off a major upset, leading a game-winning drive vs. the Raiders to cap off a comeback win that kept their season alive for at least another week.

NFL News: Baker Mayfield Talks About Game-Winning Drive And His NFL Future

“I don’t know if you could write it any better than that,” Mayfield said after the game. “Obviously, we’d like to be a little bit more stress-free. But it’s a pretty damn good story. It’s special.”

The veteran quarterback looked quite comfortable in his first start for his new team. When asked about it, he claimed he was already familiar with their protection schemes from his days with the Browns:

“Sean’s protection scheme is similar to Bill Callahan’s, who I had in Cleveland,” Mayfield added. “So, the terminology with that, that knocks out a big chunk of the learning curve. And just trying to learn all the motions and the terminology for that — it’s tough. But those guys did a great job of helping me out, communicating with me when I got off the field on the sideline and just talking through the plays that were coming up."

Then, the former first-overall pick went on to speak about his future in the league. He's not likely to gauge a lot of interest in free agency in the offseason, so he's trying to stay humble and just get better:

“I’m just looking to be the best version of me possible,” Mayfield said. “Learning and improving in the system, trying to take away from a great group of guys who’ve had a lot of success. Obviously, the injuries — it’s tough. But just trying to learn from everybody here. Taking in as much as I can and let the pieces fall where they may."

“I can’t control the future. I know I have the next four games here. Trying to build on that and be the best version of me and improve," the former Sooner concluded.

The future looks blur for Mayfield, but he can still turn his career around.