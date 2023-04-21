The Baltimore Ravens have made a very surprising decision at the quarterback position. No, it's not the signing of Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens keep shaking their depth chart at the quarterback position amid the huge controversy with Lamar Jackson. The team put a non-exclusive franchise tag on the former NFL MVP and that made him free to negotiate with any team in the league.

However, there are no suitors at the moment for Lamar Jackson. If that trend continues, the quarterback will have to stay one more year with the Ravens and, in the most important consequence, he wouldn't receive yet the massive contract extension he is expecting.

Now, in a very surprising turn of events in the NFL, the Ravens could make a move at quarterback and it has nothing to do with Lamar Jackson. Read here to check out who is the player signed by Baltimore.

Who will replace Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens?

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Tyler Huntley will sign his restricted free agent tender to stay with the Baltimore Ravens. This means the quarterback is set to play in the 2023 season receiving almost $2.7 million.

Lamar Jackson's backup, who could end being the starter again, will become a free agent in 2024. Last season, he took the role after Lamar's injury and helped the Ravens to reach the playoffs as a Wild Card team in the AFC. They were really close of eliminating the Cincinnati Bengals in that game.

As a reward, when many AFC quarterbacks declined the invitation, Tyler Huntley made it to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. If Lamar Jackson doesn't stay with the Ravens, Huntley could have a big chance to start the 2023 season.