In recent days, there have been lots of rumors about the Denver Broncos trying to trade Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, so now Sean Payton has opened up on those ideas.

The Denver Broncos want to have a completely different season from what they had last year. According to rumors, the AFC West squad is interested in making some huge roster changes, including Jerry Jeudy's and Courtland Sutton's departure, so now Sean Payton has opened up about these reports.

There's a new coaching staff at Colorado. After a failed project with Nathaniel Hackett, the team's front office decided to make a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Saints and hire Sean Payton for the 2023 season.

This change will have a major impact on the team for the upcoming campaign. It is expected that Payton will make more changes in the roster as he wants to get a more competitive squad this year.

Sean Payton reveals his plans with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton

2023 is set to be a better year for the Broncos. After ending at the bottom of the AFC West, the team's front office had enough and gave a first-round pick to the Saints for Sean Payton, their new head coach.

Rumors are saying that Payton wants to do an entire rebuild at Denver. This included a new team of wide receivers as it was reported that Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton could be leaving the Broncos. However, the head coach has now addressed those thoughts.

"I see and read just like everyone else does," Payton said about Sutton and Jeudy. "Then occasionally, when someone really crowds the plate, I throw a fastball right at their chin, and they back up, and they're like, 'Alright.' And so I haven't thrown any fastballs lately, but we're not trading those two players.

"When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, (general manager) George Paton's job is to pick it up and say, 'Hey. Tell you what, we're not.' And so, we've received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we're in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we're void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we're working with."