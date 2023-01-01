It is clear that Russell Wilson didn't have a great 2022 NFL season. With the Denver Broncos eliminated, the quarterback has now talked about his year and plans to leave it completely behind.

As his team got eliminated early, he had some space to think about what he did and what were his mistakes. But now, the quarterback is thinking about the next season and wants to leave behind what happened this year.

Russell Wilson shows autocriticism after a bad 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is a great quarterback and he proved it with the Seattle Seahawks. That's why the Broncos decided to make a big move for him and add the Super Bowl champion for the 2022 campaign.

Unfortunately, Denver had huge problems during the season and he was not able to perform well with the Broncos. Of course everyone judged him roughly, but he's the first to know that he didn't do things right.

"I think you always try to find ways to improve every day. You try find things to do and you work on it and everything else," Wilson said wwhen asked about what he will change for the next season.

Denver gave Russell Wilson a huge contract even without him throwing a single pass. For that reason, fans are asking for a huge improvement for the next year to prove he really worths it.