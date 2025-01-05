The Golden State Warriors secured a 121-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, despite missing Stephen Curry. However, the spotlight once again shifted to Draymond Green, who was called for another flagrant foul involving Grizzlies center Zach Edey—a flashback to their contentious matchup on November 16.

In the fourth quarter, Green was assessed a flagrant foul for “unnecessary contact” while contesting a defensive rebound against Edey. Postgame, Green expressed frustration with the officiating, suggesting that his reputation influenced the call.

“No, but it’s Draymond Green, that’s why it’s a flagrant foul,” Green told reporters, per Anthony Slater. “You know, it’s ironic? I said, uh, JK, clean elbow to the head. Boom! I said, wow, that’s a review. I said, if I blow on someone, y’all review it. He’s like, aw! And there you have it. Who’s surprised?”

Green also revealed that he received a technical foul for simply shouting “boom” on the court. “I got a tech for saying, boom!” Green shared. “I say boom every time I make three. I got a tech saying boom. When did they become so above the law that you can’t say boom?”

A heated history between Green and Edey

This wasn’t the first altercation between Green and Edey this season. Earlier, during the NBA Emirates Cup, Green was involved in another controversial incident.

In that matchup, Green fell to the ground and lost possession of the ball, which Edey picked up. As Edey attempted to run down the court, Green grabbed his ankle, prompting a flagrant foul call. Later in the match, in less than 30 seconds, Green was hit with two technical fouls and get ejected.

Green’s bold statement of Edey

When asked postgame about Zach Edey’s skillset, Green offered a blunt response, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “He play in the NBA,” Green said. “You think he good? There it is, then”.