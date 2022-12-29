The Denver Broncos had a rough 2022 NFL season with their head coach. Now that their year is ending, Russell Wilson, the team's quarterback, has taken a shot on Nathaniel Hackett's future and what does he think will happen with him after he was fired.

It could be said that the Denver Broncos improvised a lot for this 2022 NFL season. They signed Russell Wilson and hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, but this last one has been fired and now the quarterback has taken a shot on his former trainer' future.

The 2022 NFL season is not over yet, but it was for the Broncos a couple of weeks ago. They added another disastrous campaign and they have not been able to succeed since they did it for the Super Bowl 50.

For this year, George Paton, the team's General Manager, made some changes and brought two new names to Colorado. But with a 4-11 record, they decided to move on from Nathaniel Hackett and now Russell Wilson has talked about his former head coach with a bold statement.

Russell Wilson talks about Nathaniel Hackett's work and the head coach's future

When Russell Wilson arrived to Denver for the 2022 campaign, there were huge expectations about what he could do for them. But also there were doubts as he was going to be coached by a newcomer also like Nathaniel Hackett.

Unfortunately, they didn't work so well together. Hackett was fired after Week 16's loss against the Los Angeles Rams and now Wilson has talked about his former head coach and what he really thinks about him.

“He’s going to be an amazing coach,” Wilson said on Wednesday. “He's one of the brighter minds I've been around. ... The reality is, I wish I could have played better for him, too. I wish I could have played at the standard and the level that I've always played at, and know how to play at.”

"One of the brighter minds I've been around..." Surely Pete Carroll won't be very happy with those words.