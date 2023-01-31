The Denver Broncos have finally decided who's going to lead the team in 2023 as they have hired a Super Bowl-winning head coach to become part of their squad for the next season.

The 2022 NFL season was not the best for the Denver Broncos, but they are trying to change it for the next campaign. After an exhaustive search, the AFC West squad found a Super Bowl-winning head coach to lead them in the upcoming season.

Every Broncos fan is trying to leave behind what happened in the 2022 campaign. Nathaniel Hackett was unable to succeed and the former head coach didn't even finish the season with Denver after an awful run with the AFC West team.

But for the upcoming campaign, the front office wants to do things differently. Now, the Broncos have hired a Super Bowl-winning head coach in a huge blockbuster move that may change completely their year.

Broncos have found their heach coach in a Super Bowl champion

The wait is finally over for the Broncos. After a long search, the three-times Super Bowl champions have found their new head coach and it is one that everybody wanted for their team.

Sean Payton will become Denver's head coach for the 2023 season. The Broncos and the New Orleans Saints reached an agreement in order to move the 59-year old coach from Louisiana to Colorado.

As Payton still was under contract with the Saints, the NFC South team will receive a 2023 first-round pick (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round selection from the Broncos. The AFC West squad acquired the head coach and a future third-round pick, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Before the Broncos, Payton interviewed with four other teams (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans), but Denver's offer was the most attractive for both the Saints and the head coach.

It was also reported that the Broncos tried everything to sign DeMeco Ryans, former DC for the 49ers, but Houston stole him from them. Almost immediately, Denver went for Payton in order to avoid another upset.

Will he be able to make Russel Wilson shine at Denver?