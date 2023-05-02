The Buffalo Bills were already a Super Bowl contender just for having Josh Allen as quarterback, but they now added a very important player. Check out who is the piece they added.

Teams had the NFL Draft to start rounding out their rosters, although there are veteran free agents still available. The Buffalo Bills have a complete roster led by Josh Allen that puts them as Super Bowl contenders, but there is always room for improvement.

Last season had a very disappointing ending for them. They reached the divisional round, though their loss at home against the Cincinnati Bengals felt like a failure compared to their high expectations.

Buffalo addressed their offense early in the draft by taking a promising tight end like Dalton Kincaid in the first round. The rookie could be very useful for those shootouts, although the defense was the unit that received a new piece that should contribute right away.

Buffalo Bills add a veteran free agent

In their elimination from the playoffs Joe Burrow was able to move the ball with ease, something that could happen often in a Conference that also has Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s why the team decided to bolster their defense with a veteran presence.

The Buffalo Bills signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He isn’t a marquee name, but the defensive tackle was one of the best free agents available. Ford has been mostly a run-stopper in his five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, which is exactly what they need after conceding 172 rushing yards to the Bengals in their last game of the season.