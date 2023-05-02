Teams had the NFL Draft to start rounding out their rosters, although there are veteran free agents still available. The Buffalo Bills have a complete roster led by Josh Allen that puts them as Super Bowl contenders, but there is always room for improvement.
Last season had a very disappointing ending for them. They reached the divisional round, though their loss at home against the Cincinnati Bengals felt like a failure compared to their high expectations.
Buffalo addressed their offense early in the draft by taking a promising tight end like Dalton Kincaid in the first round. The rookie could be very useful for those shootouts, although the defense was the unit that received a new piece that should contribute right away.
Buffalo Bills add a veteran free agent
In their elimination from the playoffs Joe Burrow was able to move the ball with ease, something that could happen often in a Conference that also has Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s why the team decided to bolster their defense with a veteran presence.
The Buffalo Bills signed DT Poona Ford to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He isn’t a marquee name, but the defensive tackle was one of the best free agents available. Ford has been mostly a run-stopper in his five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, which is exactly what they need after conceding 172 rushing yards to the Bengals in their last game of the season.