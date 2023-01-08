It has been a dissapointing season for the Arizona Cardinals. The team ended suffered a lot in the NFC West and of course they are looking for new options for the head coach position in case Kliff Kingsbury doesn't continue with them.

Will Kliff Kingsbury continue as Arizona Cardinals' head coach?

According to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Arizona have two options in case they decide to cut Kliff Kingsbury. The candidates are really strong, but they depend on what happens with their current head coach.

The rumors say that Arizona will interview Sean Payton, but the New Orleans Saints head coach has other offers too. Vance Joseph is also an option to arrive to the job for 2023.