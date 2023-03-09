Kyler Murray took many steps back in the 2022 NFL season, and one of his teammates recently had a harsh assessment on the star quarterback.

The Cardinals have made significant changes this offseason. Following a terrible season in which they finished bottom of the NFC West, Arizona fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury before general manager Steve Keim resigned. But Kyler Murray remains with the team.

New HC Jonathan Gannon has already shown plenty of confidence on Murray to continue leading the team's offense, so GM Monti Ossenfort will have to rebuild around the 2019 first overall pick.

But after four years, many are starting to question whether Murray has what it takes to take this franchise to new heights. In fact, even one of his teammates, offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum believes Murray needs to grow up.

Cardinals' teammate tells Kyler Murray to grow up

“It’s not a completed process,” Beachum told Arizona Sports. “I didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine.

"They paid him for a reason, they paid him because of his talent. He has the ability to lead. When you’re in that position, we need you to lead more. You’re the face of the franchise . . . you have to lead in every single capacity.”

Beachum has been with Murray for three seasons, and now that he's entering the free agency, maybe he feels free to reveal his true feelings. Only time will tell whether the Cardinals quarterback lives up to the expectations.