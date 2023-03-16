The Chicago Bears just signed a new quarterback in a very surprising move. Read here to check out the details.

The Chicago Bears were the worst team last season in the NFL with a 3-14 record. As a consequence, they had the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and many people wondered if Justin Fields could be replaced with a name such as Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) or Will Levis (Kentucky).

However, the Bears sent a message to the NFL that Justin Fields was their franchise quarterback by trading the first-overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange of two first-round picks (2023, 2024), two second-round picks (2023, 2025) and star wide receiver, DJ Moore.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the Chicago Bears decided to test the market and made a very interesting splash at quarterback to create competition for Justin Fields. Read here to check out the details.

Chicago Bears sign intriguing quarterback to compete with Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have officially signed PJ Walker. The 28-year old quarterback played the last three seasons for the Carolina Panthers and, of course, he is very familiar with the new star of the team: wide receiver DJ Moore.

PJ Walker will be the backup quarterback of Justin Fields, but, in case of an injury or bad performances, Walker has shown that he is more than capable to respond. Last season, PJ Walker became the starter at Carolina after Baker Mayfield got injured. He threw for 731 yards and three touchdowns in five games before an ankle injury in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The signing of PJ Walker could have a major impact in the 2023 NFL Draft. If the Chicago Bears are convinced that Justin Fields is their No.1 quarterback and Walker is the backup, it becomes highly unlikely they'll try to climb back from their current No.9 overall pick (acquired from the Panthers).