Kadarius Toney has proved his value to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, general manager Brett Veach believes it is not enough and with his latest statement has put some extra pressure on the wide receiver for the 2023 season.

It is know that the Chiefs have been able to build one of the most competitive rosters in the entire league. Led by Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City is now the team to beat, and they are once again for the 2023 season.

Chiefs GM shares his thoughts on Kadarius Toney's improvement

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs decided to make a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants. The AFC West team acquired Kadarius Toney in exchange for a 3rd and a 6th round pick. This move really paid off for the Super Bowl LVII champions.

In just seven games, Toney proved to be a top player. He had 14 receptions for 171yards and two touchdowns. But he's not only a receiver and can also be used on the backfield to move the chains by ground.

"He's predominately been a guy that is a slot receiver, returner, runner, gadget guy if you will but I don't know if there is a limit on his game because he has a vertical game," general manager Brett Veach said about Toney. "I think we seen a little in the regular season Jacksonville game that his time in college, I don't know if they were a team that vertically pushed the ball down the field and his time early on in New York (Giants), I don't know if they were a team that really vertically pushed the ball down the field."

It is true that Toney's health is a matter that worries the team's front office. However, the Chiefs know that he could be Mahomes' best partner if he avoids injuries this season.

