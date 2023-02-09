Patrick Mahomes is looking to win his second Super Bowl title and get closer to Tom Brady, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback knows where he's at and gave a hilarious answer on chasing the legend's records.

Patrick Mahomes gives a hilarious answer on chasing Tom Brady's records

The 27-year-old was questioned about the comparisons between him and Brady. The quarterback gave a hilarious answer to it and payed his respect to the legend.

“I’m trying to catch Tom, but Tom’s a long ways away” Mahomes said, via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You can ask me when I’m like 38 years old.”

When Brady was 27, the same age as Mahomes today, he won his third Super Bowl title with the Patriots. If Mahomes wants to get closer to him, he must get the victory on Sunday against the Eagles and try to keep up the pace in the upcoming years to tie those seven rings Tom has.