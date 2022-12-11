The Kansas City Chiefs are a very strong team and have one of the best tight ends in the league in Travis Kelce. Now, he has broken an unbelievable league record in Week 14's game against the Denver Broncos.

Travis Kelce has been a very dominant player since he entered the league in 2013. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has now broken an unbelievable NFL record and in a very important match against the Denver Broncos.

The tight end position is very solid for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce partnered up with Patrick Mahomes to build a very strong offense and dominate the AFC West.

Now, in what seems to be the last years of his career, Travis Kelce has broken a new record. This time, the tight end did it in a game against the Denver Broncos, one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL.

Travis Kelce sets a new milestone for a tight end in the NFL

Travis Kelce, 33, is still one of the best tight ends in the league. Of course it is very helpful to have a great quarterback, which he has in Patrick Mahomes, but also he has what it takes to be as dominant as he has been.

Now, Travis Kelce appeared once again for the Chiefs in a Divisional game against the Broncos. At Colorado, the tight end broke an unbelievable record that puts him in the conversation of who's the greatest player in his position of all time.

The 33-year-old surpassed the 10,000 receiving yards in a 38-yard pass in the third quarter. He became the fifth tight end to get that number and the fastest to do it.

In the list, Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez reached those 10,000 yards in 177 games, while Travis Kelce did it in only 140. Along Gonzalez, the Chiefs player joins Shannon Sharpe, Antonio Gates and Jason Witten as the only five tight ends in history of the NFL with that amount of receiving yards.