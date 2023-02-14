After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 2023, other teams are stealing their most valuable pieces in order to have success as they had to get to the final game of the 2022 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were the best teams of the 2022 NFL season, which ended in their matchup in the Super Bowl 2023. For that reason, they're starting to lose key pieces to other teams that want to have their same success.

During the whole 2022 NFL season, Chiefs and Eagles dominated the AFC and the NFC, respectively. Both teams made their way to the Super Bowl, where a last-second field goal gave Kansas City the victory.

Their rosters are really competitive, and they have tons of great members who did everything possible to end their season in Super Bowl LVII. That's why some organizations are trying to steal those pieces to improve for the next campaign.

Chiefs and Eagles are starting to lose key pieces for next NFL season

The Super Bowl is the best showcase in the NFL for players and coaches. Everybody is watching their performances and they try to do their best in order to help their team win, but also to prove what they're really capable of.

In this case, the Eagles are the first ones to see their key pieces leave the team. Jonathan Ganno, their former defensive coordinator, stayed in Arizona after the Super Bowl LVII to become the Cardinals head coach.

Unfortunately, they will also have to look for a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season as Shane Steichen has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as their new head coach for the 2023 campaign.

On the other hand, Andy Reid, Kansas City' head coach, also expects to lose people from his staff. "Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us, and I think he's tremendous for the National Football League," Reid said about his offensive coordinator. "I'm hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy."