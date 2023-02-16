Rivalry has ended between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. After the Super Bowl LVII, fans of the AFC West squad performed a hert-melting gesture for Jason Kelce.

Chiefs fans show their love towards Eagles' Jason Kelce with heart-melting gesture

Jason Kelce created Be Philly in October 2022. The foundation tries to give"financial support and increased visibility to charitable organizations with a proven track record of improving the education and economic outcomes of students in the Philadelphia public schools."

According to KMBC, the foundation had an initial goal of $100,000, but by Monday night the total amount raised was only at $9,900. That's where a Chiefs fans Twitter account encouraged people to donate $14.90 in honor of the brother's jersey numbers (62 for Jason and 87 for Travis).

Just a few days later, the foundation raised over $124,975, passing the initial goal. Chiefs fans adore Travis, so they wanted to have a kind gesture towards his brother Jason.