The Kansas City Chiefs are the new favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII and now they have added Broncos' most recent bust in order to increase their odds even more.

With the 2022 NFL regular season ending, the 32 teams are trying to build the best roster possible with the free agents available. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed Broncos' most recent bust to fight for the Super Bowl LVII and increase their odds.

After Week 12, the Chiefs took the Super Bowl LVII favorites tag from the Buffalo Bills. The AFC West squad is very strong in each line and they want to repeat what they did in 2019 to get another Vince Lombardi trophy.

It seems like they don't need anything else, but the Chiefs always want more. Now, they have signed a former player from the Denver Broncos, their biggest rivals in the Division, that could help them win another championship.

Broncos' most recent bust signs with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs want another trophy in their showcase and now they have made a free-agency move to increase their odds even more. They signed a former player from their biggest rivals, the Denver Broncos, who didn't have a great time in Colorado.

Melvin Gordon, former Broncos running back, revealed to ESPN that he's signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, but to their practice squad. They will se how he performs in trainings before giving him a chance in the first team.

The running back arrives to his third AFC West team as he played for the Los Angeles Chargers before his arrival to Denver. He didn't have a great time in Colorado and was cut after he fumbled the football vs Las Vegas Raiders in the most important part of the game.

Gordon, 29, will join a very solid backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Wayne Gallman, Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon. It is uncertain what Andy Reid wants from him, but this would definitely bring more competition in the team.