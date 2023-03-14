The 2022 NFL season was definitely not the best for the Indianapolis Colts. As they are preparing for the upcoming campaign, the AFC South squad has announced its final decision regarding Matt Ryan's future.

All the 32 teams are preparing for the 2023 season. The Indianapolis Colts will definitely have to do some major changes as their last campaign was not the best, and that includes addressing Matt Ryan's future.

Since Peyton Manning left the Colts, the team has struggled to find a suitable replacement for the legendary quarterback. Of course this was a difficult task, but the team had high hopes for Matt Ryan when he joined the team last year.

Unfortunately, Ryan did not live up to expectations in his first season and was ultimately replaced by Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback. Now, the Colts have told him what they'll do with him in 2023.

Colts inform Matt Ryan about their plans for the 2023 season

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to rebuild for the upcoming campaign. They have struggled to compete in the AFC South, but they are working really hard to turn things the other way this year.

Unfortunately, Matt Ryan won't be part of this reconstruction. The Colts have released the veteran quarterback, so he's set to become a free agent to sign with any team that is interested in his services.

The 37-year-old quarterback played 12 games with Indianapolis (4-7-1). He threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with a QB rating of 43.1, the lowest of his entire career.