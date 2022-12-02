Future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees was reportedly struck by lightning when filming a promo ad for a sports gambling company. Check out what happened here.

Throughout his career, Drew Brees established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. A Super Bowl champion, seven-time NFL passing yards leader, MVP, and four-time passing touchdowns leader, Brees is a lock to make it to the Hall of Fame.

However, we haven't seen all that much from the New Orleans Saints legend since stepping down from his job as an analyst. He's done some promo jobs for a couple of brands, with the latest ad making the rounds for the wrong reasons.

Apparently, the 43-year-old was struck by the Catatumbo lightning in Venezuela when filming a promotional video ad for sports gambling giant Points Bet. However, some believe this could be just a publicity stunt.

NFL News: Drew Brees Struck By Lightning In Venezuela

Just three days ago, on November 29, the Saints legend revealed that he was set to travel to a secret location to shoot an ad for Points Bet, so the timing sure makes sense. Also, pro photographer Rafael Hernández shared a similar info on his social media accounts:

"Excited to be flying to a top-secret location later this week to shoot the new promotional video for @PointsBetUSA," Brees tweeted. "Excited to show off the beauty of the Catatumbo lightning as part of shooting promotional content with an American sports brand. Details to be revealed soon!" shared Hernandez.

The Catatumbo lightning is an 'infinite lightning' that strikes over Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela, a one-of-a-kind natural phenomenon that drives thousands of tourists to the South American nation every year.

It's hard to believe that local authorities would allow Brees to shoot so close to the Catatumbo, especially considering Venezuelan pitcher Geremi González died in 2008 after being struck by lightning in the same area.

So, hopefully, this will all be just a publicity stunt, or even if it actually happened, we hope Brees is safe and sound.