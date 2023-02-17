Eric Bieniemy is one of the top offensive coordinators in the NFL and he might be ready for a new chapter with the Washington Commanders.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes just won their second Super Bowl in four years as a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season and, in a thrilling game for the championship, they won 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Andy Reid got his second title as head coach of the franchise leading a tremendous staff.

As an offensive coordinator with the Chiefs since 2018, Eric Bieniemy has been a key piece for the success of the team. He is practically the most trusted man by head coach Andy Reid and Bieniemy has developed the most powerful offense that the NFL has seen in decades.

Now, after many years searching for a big opportunity thanks to a great run with the Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy might be ready to make a huge change. Read here to find out all the details about what's ahead for Bieniemy with the Washington Commanders.

Eric Bieniemy close of becoming offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders and Eric Bieniemy are close of reaching an agreement. However, Bieniemy won't be the head coach of the team. Rather, as expected, he would assume the offensive coordinator role in Ron Rivera's staff.

Of course, many people wonder why Eric Bieniemy would leave all the success with the Kansas City Chiefs for the same position in a struggling team like Washington. All the information points out that Bieniemy would get a major increase in his salary as the best coordinator available in the NFL.