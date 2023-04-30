Ezekiel Elliott is looking for a team for the 2023 NFL season. After leaving the Dallas Cowboys, an unexpected Super Bowl contender has shown its interest for the 27-year-old running back.

Ezekiel Elliott's future is uncertain, but he has just received some good news. The running back left the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year, but there's an unexpected Super Bowl contender that is interested in adding him for the 2023 NFL season.

The Cowboys and Elliott parted ways on March. The team was not interested in continuing with the juicy contract he had, so they decided to release him before the upcoming campaign.

Super Bowl contender opens the door to Ezekiel Elliott's arrival

Ezekiel Elliott signed a juicy 6-year, $90 million contract in 2019 with the Cowboys. However, the team couldn't continue with this deal, moving on from him by releasing the running back earlier this year.

The Cowboys decided to keep Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and Rico Dowdle in the roster. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they picked Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round, so the running back room is stacked with talent.

However, there's seems to be space for one more running back: Ezekiel Elliott. Yes, even though they released him on March, Dallas don't close the door to a possible reunion with the 27-year-old.

"Ship has not sailed," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Saturday night when asked about a reunion with Elliott, via the team website. "We haven't made a decision. We've obviously drafted a running back, a little different style than Zeke, but it doesn't change … For us, as far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that."

