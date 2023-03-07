Daniel Jones' drama has come to an end. After several days of negotiations, the 25-year-old player reached an agreement with the New York Giants that will make him the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFC.

Daniel Jones' rookie contract ended alongside the 2022 NFL season. The quarterback didn't have a fifth-year option for this 2023, so the Giants needed to take a decision: to extend his deal or put the franchise tag on him.

After several days of negotiations, the Giants offered him a juicy deal impossible to reject. He got the long-term contract he was looking for and will also be very helpful for New York in the future.

Giants and Daniel Jones reach an agreement for a four-year extension

The New York Giants have secured their quarterback for the next four years. The NFC East squad reached an agreement with Daniel Jones that will link the former Duke player with the organization until 2026.

Preious reports said that Daniel Jones was looking for $45 million per season. However, the Giants offered him $160 million for the next four campaigns ($40 million per year) and he accepted it.

This deal puts him as the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFC, tied with Dak Prescott (Cowboys) and Mathew Stafford (Rams). Jones is behind Aaron Rodgers (Packers) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals), who earn $50.27 million and $46.1 million per season, respectively.

In addition to this move, the Giants placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. The team was unable to offer both players a multi-year deal, so they decided to pursue Jones instead of the running back.