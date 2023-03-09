The Houston Texans are going to be protagonists in the next draft, but now the league announced a punishment that will affect them. The NFL decided to fine the franchise, and they are also losing a pick. Check out what draft pick they had forfeit.

The next draft has plenty of options at quarterback for franchises that are looking their star in that position. The Houston Texans are precisely in that conversation among the full rebuild they are in. But their plans may have to change just a bit.

They hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach to start almost from zero their reconstruction. The main piece they have to get right is of course their signal-caller. Among the top choices are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Any of those promising prospects could be their choice.

The roster as of now needs talent everywhere. They were the worst team in the league the whole season until they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a crazy fashion on week 18. Their 3-13-1 record is the proof of how much they need every pick they have.

What draft pick did the Houston Texans lose?

The league sanctioned the Texans on Thursday for an irregularity on how they handled their salary cap in the past. Houston failed to report a sum they paid to Deshaun Watson when he was still a player of that team in 2020. Fortunately for them, their 2nd and 12th overall picks weren’t affected by this recent decision.

“The Houston Texans will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and have been fined $175.000 for a salary cap reporting violation”, the NFL announced. This situation happened because the club failed to report they provided Watson a membership at another training facility while Covid made them change their schedules.

The team responded quickly by releasing a statement. “During the 2020 league year and while its facilities were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club absorbed $26,777 in costs for player benefits for the use of alternative facilities, which it understands should have been charged instead to player salaries. The club has fully cooperated with the league in its investigation of these matters and maintains that it had no intention to circumvent any salary cap rules or gain any sort of competitive advantage”, the franchise explained.