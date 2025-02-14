Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will have to reinvent themselves heading into the 2025 season after losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. A huge challenge considering how difficult it is to keep the roster intact due to the salary cap.

The defense that allowed 40 points to Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley has key players who could leave in free agency, such as Nick Bolton or Justin Reid. Fortunately, their cornerstone, Chris Jones, is already off the market thanks to the massive contract extension he signed last year.

On offense, there are many questions about the supporting cast Patrick Mahomes needs. Travis Kelce could retire, Rashee Rice is still recovering from his knee injury, and names like Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins are free agents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will the Chiefs play in 2025?

The Kansas City Chiefs already know their opponents for the 2025 season. At home, they will face the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Lions, Texans, Colts, Commanders, and a Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles.

Away, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play against the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Titans, Jaguars, and another chapter of their rivalry with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Super Bowl loss to Eagles

The Chiefs’ strength of schedule for the 2025 season ranks them 11th in the NFL in terms of difficulty, as their opponents had a combined record of 151 wins and 138 losses (.522). The exact dates and times for the games will be announced by the league in May.