Travis Kelce was unable to help the Kansas City Chiefs in their quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense had a dominant performance, managing to eliminate the impact of the tight end in New Orleans.

Now, all the spotlight is on Kelce due to the possibility of him announcing his retirement from the NFL. The star and future Hall of Famer is 35 years old, so it could be time to say goodbye.

Despite this scenario, one of Kelce’s teammates has sent him a very important message before he makes his decision. It’s not yet the time to leave Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the locker room on their own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Travis Kelce retire after Super Bowl loss with Chiefs?

Travis Kelce has not yet confirmed whether he will retire after the loss in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. However, Charles Omenihu said in an interview with The Facility that the tight end cannot leave football with such a bitter taste.

“This is my message to Trav: ‘Big dog, we can’t go out like that.’ He is a Hall of Famer from the moment he says I’m done, but I think Travis has a lot left. I think Travis is an extreme competitor. I think he’s somebody that loves the game and I think in the historic career that he’s had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do.”

Advertisement