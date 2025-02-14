The Philadelphia Eagles wrote a new chapter in the great history of the NFL when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. At the team’s parade through the streets of Philadelphia, star Jalen Hurts reflected on the accomplishment in New Orleans.

Quarterback Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP and was able to avenge a loss to the Chiefs in the NFL final game in 2023. The Eagles star completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries, including a touchdown on the ground in one of the most important wins of his career.

In addition to being an icon in Philadelphia, Hurts made history by becoming only the second quarterback in franchise history to win the Super Bowl MVP award, joining Nick Foles in 2018. As part of his gratitude, the Eagles star sent a message to the team’s fans.

Hurts’ sincere admission for the Eagles

“It’s an honor to truly lead this city, to play the role that I play. I know a lot of people do a lot to come and watch us on Sundays and we leave it all out there on the field. It’s just a moment to celebrate,” Hurts said in an interview with FOX 29 Philly in the middle of the Eagles‘ parade.

Thomas Booker IV #59 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade

“I never had any expectations but I know the Eagles fans are always going to show up. I’m very blessed and just enjoying the moment,” admitted Hurts. At just 26 years old, the Philadelphia quarterback has already proven he can lead his team to big moments, such as defeating two-time defending champions Kansas City.

Hurts commented on OC Kellen Moore’s controversial exit

Hours after the victory against the Chiefs, it was announced that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Now, the Eagles will have to find a replacement for the former member of Nick Sirianni’s staff, and one candidate is Philadelphia’s passing game coordinator/assistant coach, Kevin Patullo.

Hurts, in his role as the quarterback driving the offensive plays, weighed in on the subject talking to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Kevin Patullo’s never been in the team, he’d have a different role. It’s hard to compare that role to this role because his job is going to demand something completely different of him. And I have a lot of confidence in him and what he’s shown. However, I know, I’ve learned over the years, that’s out of my jurisdiction. Kind of just taking things as they come and trying to go out there and be the best I can be and just learn and evolve,” he said.