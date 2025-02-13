NFL News: Lamar Jackson’s Ravens sign Super Bowl champion staff member from Andy Reid’s Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have more bad news just days after losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. After failing to make the three-peat, head coach After failing to get the three-peat, head coach Andy Reid‘s team will lose a standout member to join star Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens entering the 2025 NFL season.

The off-season is often a time of sudden change. Many teams try to tweak all sorts of details to improve their performance in the upcoming campaign. That was the case for the Ravens, who moved quickly to strengthen the team around two-time MVP Jackson.

Reid and the Chiefs are still dealing with a tough loss at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but in the meantime, they are facing a major change in their staff, as an assistant who was a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City franchise is moving to Baltimore.

Who is the member of Reid’s staff who is joining the Ravens?

The key member of Andy Reid’s staff hired by Baltimore is none other than former safeties coach Donald D’Alesio, who will be the Ravens‘ defensive backs coach, according to NFL insider Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

D’Alesio joined Reid’s staff in 2021, spending his first season in Kansas City as a defensive assistant before being promoted to safeties coach in 2022. The former member of Reid’s staff was an important part in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII and LVIII victories.

Chiefs hire new coach for Andy Reid’s staff

Days after the loss to the Eagles, there are some new faces in the Chiefs organization. In response to being outplayed in the Super Bowl, Kansas City is bringing in assistant Chris Orr, who will join Kansas City as a quality control coach.