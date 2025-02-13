Travis Kelce publicly confirmed that he has not made a decision about his retirement after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, the legendary tight end said that he will take some time to consider all his options, as he doesn’t want to return to playing unless he is fully convinced about it.

However, although Kelce seems to have no rush in announcing whether he will try to pursue a new championship with Patrick Mahomes, a very important detail in his contract with the Chiefs could put him on the clock.

Has Travis Kelce retired from the NFL?

Travis Kelce has not yet announced his retirement from the NFL, and according to several reports, the player won’t have much time to think about it. Due to the famous salary cap, there is a deadline for the tight end.

March 14 would be the deadline for Kelce to inform the Chiefs about his future, as the following day (March 15), the star would be eligible for an $11.5 million roster bonus. Therefore, regardless of his decision, if the veteran confirms he’s staying or retiring after March 14, that entire amount will impact the salary cap for the upcoming season.

