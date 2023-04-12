The Baltimore Ravens surprised everybody when they confirmed the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. his contract has a big portion guaranteed, but there are also some incentives. Now, those details are known.

The NFL was taken by surprise on Sunday with an unexpected signing. That blockbuster move had the Baltimore Ravens getting star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. A new report emerged with the incentives that OBJ could be receiving.

There probably isn’t any other wide receiver with Beckham Jr.’s personality. His multiple visits to different teams last year before deciding not to play showed he likes to be wanted, although he is also very hard to predict.

This outcome was a bit shocking because he was going to meet with the New York Jets on Monday. Despite all the uncertainty around Lamar Jackson’s extension, he decided to return to the AFC North. And he did so with a high contract.

Odell Beckham Jr’s contract with the Baltimore Ravens

OBJ has not played a single snap since he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI where his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He already had multiple severe injuries in his career, but the weak wide receiver market in free agency benefitted him to get a big offer.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal worth up to 18 million with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract includes a $13.835 million signing bonus and $1.165M in base salary, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That means he will make at least 15 million dollars this season, although the agreement adds three million in incentives that are reachable considering his talent.

The WR will earn one million dollars if he reaches 1,000 receiving yards or leads the team in that category, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He will get $750,000 with 750 yards, $500,000 with 500, and $250,000 with 250. He has the same escalating values for receptions at 30, 40, 50, and 60 catches or leading the team. PFT includes those figures if he finished with three, five, seven, or nine/team-high in receiving touchdowns.