There are a lot of fans waiting for the New York Jets to finally get Aaron Rodgers in a trade. The Green Bay Packers aren’t in a hurry, so the deal for the quarterback is still pending. Although general manager Joe Douglas made a huge statement regarding the potential end of the story.

The last couple of weeks have been very silent around this situation. Everything was expected to be done before free agency began on March 15 so teams could adjust their respective plans, but that didn’t happen.

Then it came the famous appearance of Rodgers on “The Pat McAfee Show” saying his intention was to play for the Jets. However, nothing has changed since that moment. Though New York’s executive recently left an encouraging message for the franchise.

Joe Douglas seems to confirm Aaron Rodgers' trade

A trade of this magnitude has plenty of points that should be clarified before it is completed. Green Bay apparently lowered their expectations when it comes to the compensation, but there is one detail that has both teams still apart. This could have led to some impatience, although New York are very confident they will get it done.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas made a huge statement in a public event for WFAN, where he kind of confirmed they will make the deal. The host Boomer Esiason asked him if Rodgers was going to the Jets, and he didn’t hesitate in his response. “He’s gonna be here”, Douglas answered. It may not have been a long sentence, but it definitely revealed that the trade will be done despite the negotiation seems stagnant for now.