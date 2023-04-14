The Jets might be having second thoughts about the trade for Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. Read here to check out the details.

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be committed to the Packers when, in 2022, the quarterback signed a new three-year, $150 million contract. After many rumors of a possible departure, Rodgers took the massive agreement and many thought he would end his career at Green Bay. Then came his shocking final decision.

So, when the 2022 season ended with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers started to doubt again if his future was in Green Bay. At 39-years old, Rodgers wants to play for a Super Bowl contender and, from his perspective, some decisions by the Packers' front office don't point that way.

Now, Aaron Rodgers has chosen the Jets. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the front office in New York might step back from a possible trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Jets might step back of Aaron Rodgers trade

According to a report from Charles Robinson, the New York Jets are having some doubts about the possible trade for Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback assured he contemplated retirement following the 2022 season.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers said that before going into a darkness retreat in Oregon, he was 90 per cent sure he won't play again in the NFL. Retirement was definitely on his mind.

In the ongoing negotiations, the Packers would want a 2023 second round pick and a guaranteed 2024 first round draft pick. Also, Green Bay might be willing to compensate the Jets in 2025 if Rodgers decides to retire after just one year with New York. That sent the alarm.

Charles Robinson from Yahoo Sports said that was a trade package approved by the Packers to send Aaron Rodgers to New York. However, the Jets backed up and that was a direct thought from owner Woody Johnson.

The Jets didn't know retirement was an option for Aaron Rodgers and that could shape a new offer for the Packers' trade. If there are no guarantees of a long-term future with the quarterback, the Jets might not be ready to put those picks on the line. That could be one of the reasons why the agreement hasn't been officially announced. One thing is for sure according to this report. The deal was done before Aaron Rodgers spoke the 'retirement' word.