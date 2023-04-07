Aaron Rodgers' future depends on a trade between the Packers and Jets. However, a player in New York thinks the move is ready. Check out the details of this amazing prediction.

Aaron Rodgers is still waiting patiently for a trade to the New York Jets. Even though in 2022 he signed a three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers, the quarterback doesn't want to end his career in Green Bay.

Rodgers is 39-years old and wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. From his perspective, some decisions by the Packers' front office don't point that way. "In 2020, they (Packers) took Jordan (Love) to replace me. They wanted to move me. For me, the Packers were ready to move on."

Aaron Rodgers might be ready for a change, but he has a contract with the Packers. If Green Bay don't get what they want, the Jets could find themselves losing their franchise quarterback of the future. However, one player in New York thinks Rodgers coming to the Jets is a 'done deal'. Read here to check out the details.

Quinton Jefferson 'assumes' Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the Jets

After his darkness retreat, Aaron Rodgers was convinced to come back and play football for the Green Bay Packers. Then, the quarterback found out strange operational movements by the organization which were crucial for him to go and play for the New York Jets.

"It's my intention to play for the Jets, but I have a contract with the Packers. I've been good. The darkness gave me time to contemplate everything. It was a great reset for me. For my body and for my mind. It was longer than I needed. The meditation was incredible because there were no distractions for me."

Though there's a lot of uncertainty regarding the possible trade going on, the latest member of the Jets, Quinton Jefferson, is convinced Aaron Rodgers will play for New York. At least, during an interview with Josina Anderson, he assumed the former quarterback would be his future teammate.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase my skill set and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front. I think the sky is the limit with that group. I think we are about to take over the division. Then, when you add in Aaron Rodgers and that type of offense with him leading it, you already know that is a defensive dream."