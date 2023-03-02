Even though Joe Montana and Tom Brady are retired, they are still competing against each other. Now, the San Francisco 49ers legend has broken a record owned by the former Buccaneers and Patriots player that will be very difficult to surpass by anyone.

Joe Montana will always be seen by 49ers fans as the greatest player of all time. He won the four Super Bowls he played, with remarkable moments that everyone will remember forever.

On the other hand is Tom Brady, another top contender for the 'GOAT' position. He has seven Super Bowl rings on his hands, which is a very solid argument for him to compete for that nickname.

Joe Montana breaks a record owned by Tom Brady

Joe Montana has broken a new NFL record and it seems to be unreachable by anyone. The former 49ers player surpassed Tom Brady with a very impressive milestone.

On Wednesday, Joe Montana’s Super Bowl-worn jersey was sold in an auction for a record-breaking $1.212 million. The opening bid was $250,000, but 21 bids later the final offer was $1.010 million ($1.212 million with the buyer's premium).

This record is very far from the one held by Tom Brady. A game-worn and signed jersey of the former Buccaneers player was sold by $480,000 in January 2022.

What makes Montana's jersey so special is that he used it in two different Super Bowl wins (XIX and XXIII). His wife packed it in with his belongings for the XXIII edition with the message "Maybe you want to wear it again."