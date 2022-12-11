Joe Montana is one of the greatest quarterbacks in history of the NFL. Now, the former San Francisco 49ers player gave an advice to the NFC West team on how to stop Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

There has always been a big discussion in the NFL on who is the greatest quarterback of all time. For some fans it is Joe Montana, while others think Tom Brady has already surpassed him as he has three more rings than the former 49ers player.

But of course game recognizes game and both quarterbacks know they are absolut legends. Despite the respect that Montana has for Brady, he wants his former team to win against the Buccaneers on Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season and gave them an advice that could be key for stopping the 45-year-old.

Joe Montana gives the 49ers and advice to stop Tom Brady on Week 14

Joe Montana won four Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers, so his advices must be taken very seriously. Now, he has sent a message to the 49ers in order to help them win the Week 14's game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Montana is one of the greatest players of all time and knows every aspect of football, specially when talking about quarterbacks. The 66-year-old doesn't want the 49ers to lose against the Bucs, so he gave the defense an advice in order to give Tom Brady a hard time at Levi's Stadium.

“You’ve got to get pressure on him and put pressure on him fast," Joe Montana sid to NFL Network. "I don’t care how old he is, you let him sit in the pocket and throw, he’s going to make plays just like that. So the biggest thing that you can do is you got to get somebody in his face quick.”

Recently, Tom Brady revealed his love for football is thanks to what Joe Montana did. It is clear that both parties respect each other, but on the field is a whole different thing and of course they want their teams to win each game.