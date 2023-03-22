The New England Patriots have signed a recent Super Bowl champion. JuJu Smith-Schuster will play for the AFC East squad in 2023 and he has shared what really made him join their cause.

Mac Jones will have a new target on the field this year. After playing for the Steelers and Chiefs, Smith-Schuster will wear the Patriots jersey in order to help them fight for the East.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's honest confession on why he joined the Patriots

Theres a new wide receiver in Boston. JuJu Smith-Schuster will play for his third NFL team, but it won't be an easy task for him as he'll play for Bill Belichick, the most successful head coach in history.

Even though this could be seen as a big pressure for him, it is the exact opposite. JuJu has revealed Bill Belichick was the real reason why he decided to join the six-time Super Bowl champions.

"To be honest, it was Belichick, man," Smith-Schuster told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand on Tuesday, via NBC Sports.com, on why he signed with New England. "Just the want and the need. And, you know, the position that I can fill there really caught my attention. And I felt that like that feeling wanted in a place. He's a head coach I have a lot of respect for. And I just think that that goes a long way."