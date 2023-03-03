The Raiders have one of the top impending free agents in the NFL, so there are important decisions to make. That player is the leading rusher in the league, but his contract is expiring. Check out what is Las Vegas’ plan regarding Josh Jacobs.

The league right now is gathering in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. They are getting a closer look at the top prospects that could become building cornerstones after the next draft, but free agency begins very soon. One of the biggest names that may switch uniforms is Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There will be important decisions to make for front offices this offseason. Las Vegas has already chosen to part ways with long-time QB Derek Carr, so they are clearly not afraid of making big moves. Something that might change the outlook of the team is the situation with their star running back.

Jacobs had a breakout year just when he needed it the most. The Raiders didn’t pick up his fifth-year option because of his injury history, although the RB was simply dominant throughout the season. The franchise will have to decide whether he stays or not since his contract is set to expire in less than two weeks.

New update on Josh Jacobs’ contract with the Las Vegas Raiders

Running back is a position that has been devalued lately with most teams in the NFL choosing a committee of cheap, young players instead of the traditional bell-cow RB. Jacobs put up impressive numbers such as 1653 rushing yards to lead the league. He also gained over 2000 total yards, but that may not equate to an extension.

Both parts are reportedly working towards a deal that would keep him there, although the team has a backup plan if it doesn’t happen. Las Vegas is ready to place the franchise tag on Jacobs if they don’t agree on a long-term contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The deadline for assigning the tags is next Tuesday, March 7.

Those 10 million dollars he will cost represent a great deal for the team if he accepts to play under the tag. It’s still uncertain if he would do so because a month ago Jacobs had a strong opinion about a potential franchise tag by the Raiders. Another situation to monitor will be the New York Giants’ negotiation with Saquon Barkley that could increase his price.