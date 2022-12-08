Odell Beckham Jr.'s rehab had seemingly gone well. However, the latest report states that the Dallas Cowboys were concerned about his knee's status, raising some doubts about his ability to be back on the field at all this season.

The Cowboys were heavily linked to the LSU product for months now. Players like Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and even Dak Prescott openly recruited him and stated that the interest was mutual.

Now, however, it seems like we'll have to wait some more before the former Giants, Browns, and Rams star is all padded up again. According to a conversation he had with Parsons, he won't be ready for another month or so.

NFL News: Odell Beckham Jr. Still Needs Five More Weeks

“He told me five weeks. Five weeks,” Parsons told the Dallas Morning News. “No trainer, no doctor, no anybody can tell a player who he feels. It’s your body. That’s for anything. Any part of your body [that’s] hurt. No one can tell you how your body is going to feel except for you. If that’s what he says, I always believe it. If they say no, my body hurts, I can’t go. You have to respect that.”

“Obviously, he knew we wanted him,” Parsons added. “We just wanted to make him feel at home. There’s only so much you can say to a guy that he doesn’t know. This ain’t college. I’m not going to feed him, ‘You’re going to get the best education.’ I’m pretty sure he knows who he’s got here. It’s more we wanted to make him feel at home. The Dallas fans made him do that.”

We're already in Week 14, so we're talking about postseason football in five more weeks. So, it remains to be seen whether a team will be willing to take such a risk and sign him, regardless of how athletic, talented, and impactful he is.