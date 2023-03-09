The Minnesota Vikings could take a very suprising decision about Adam Thielen and his future. Read here to check out the details.

The Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 season, but, their year ended in total disappointment after a 31-24 loss against the New York Giants at home in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Throughout their entire schedule, Minnesota became specialists in winning close games. That's why they were one of the most thrilling teams to watch. The Vikings had a 13-4 record in the first year as head coach for Kevin O'Connell and that's why many experts believe they have the foundation to become a contender in the NFC.

However, just a few days before the start of free agency, the Minnesota Vikings might be ready to make a shocking decision regarding one of their star players. Read here to check out the details about Adam Thielen.

Report: Adam Thielen might be out of Minnesota Vikings

Adam Thielen was a surprise in the NFL after signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. His numbers are just impressive considering no team took a chance on him. 6682 yards, 55 touchdowns, 534 receptions and remarkable record of eight straight games with over 100 receiving yards.

Adam Thielen became a crucial member for Minnesota, especially after Stefon Diggs signed with the Buffalo Bills. However, it's also true that in the last years his numbers have been overshadowed by the massive impact of Justin Jefferson. That's why a major change could come.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen are far away from reaching a new deal and, considering their cap space situation, the Vikings are ready to move on. Of course, that could have a major impact toward the start of free agency at the wide receiver position throughout the NFL.

"There's a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing the two-time Pro-Bowl WR to become a free agent, per sources. The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end."