Even though Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to sign for a Super Bowl contendant, it seems like he's getting further and further away from it as no team has reached him to offer a contract.

NFL News: Odell Beckham Jr. is getting further and further away from the Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. is running out of time. The wide receiver has received the medical clearance to play, but his visits to three NFL teams didn't go as planned and he's getting further and further away from the Super Bowl, the only thing he wanted this year.

In recent years, Odell Beckham Jr. proved everybody he's an elite player. Unfortunately, he torned his ACL in the Super Bowl LVI and he's just returning from his injury, so he was unable to play in this 2022 NFL regular season.

It seemed like OBJ would be stepping on a field this year, but now it appears to be impossible for him. Even though he reached three teams, they didn't reply with an offer as there are tons of obstacles that is keeping them away from signing the wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. receives no offer by any of the three teams he visited

Odell Beckham Jr. has set tons of rules in order to join any NFL team. He's returning from a torn ACL and has received the medical clearance to play, but he doesn't want to do it yet.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Odell Beckham Jr. didn't receive any offer by the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills or Dallas Cowboys after he visited them in order to make a deal with them.

Even though OBJ has the medical clearance to play, it doesn't mean he can. The Super Bowl LVI refused to work out for those three teams and of course they rejected him as they really don't know if he can even run routes.

Also, there it is a major topic: OBJ only want to gear up for the Playoffs. "I've played football for a long time," Beckham said on LeBron James' Thursday Night Football show. "I'm not saying I couldn't step in and play (in the) regular season, but I don't see the point. I really don't. I'd rather play when that pressure's on."

It seems like all these situations will make the teams avoid OBJ. He also asks for a huge contract, so it iw very difficult for them to offer him anything under these circumstances as it is unclear if he will help them for sure in the Playoffs.