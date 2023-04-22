The Philadelphia Eagles might shock the NFL going for Derrick Henry. Read here to check out the details of a possible trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles were really close of winning the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. They will be favorites in the NFC again towards the 2023 season thanks to a stellar roster led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

However, the Eagles know Patrick Mahomes will be in sight for years to come and, if they find themselves in a rematch with the Chiefs, Philadelphia need upgrades in different positions of their depth chart.

Now, in an unexpected turn of events in the NFL, Derrick Henry could leave the Tennessee Titans and the Eagles appear as a main suitor for the running back. Read here to find out the details of a possible trade package.

Will Derrick Henry be traded?

According to a report from Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, the Philadelphia Eagles could be ready to trade for Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans. Gbaja-Biamila is a former NFL player and, in a very important detail, he's represented by the same agency as Henry.

Derrick Henry will become a free agent in 2024 and the Titans don't look as a contender. If they want to get something from their star running back, this is the moment.

A move of this caliber would definitely put the Philadelphia Eagles as favorites to win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season even ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith will look like an unstoppable offense.