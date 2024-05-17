In his return to the New England Patriots this year, Jacoby Brissett has faced a tough reality he had not encountered before.

After the 2019 NFL season, Tom Brady decided to part ways with the Patriots after 20 years together. The quarterback went on to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but New England has struggled a lot since his departure.

Since Brady’s exit, the Patriots have tried different players to fill his absence. However, their efforts have been unsuccessful, and they are set to try a new quarterback in the upcoming campaign.

Jacoby Brissett is aware of his new role with the Patriots

Earlier this year, the Patriots decided to bring back an old friend to guide their offense, and no, it is not Tom Brady. Jacoby Brissett, who once shared a locker room with TB12, has returned to New England to help the team in the upcoming season.

Brissett played for New England in 2016 before joining the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders. He has now returned to the Patriots, but it seems his role will be the same as his first tenure: backup quarterback.

During this offseason, the six-time Super Bowl champions signed Jacoby Brissett once again. A few weeks later, they acquired Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the rookie is set to be the starter this year.

According to reports, the Patriots don’t want to rush anything with Maye. Brissett may start in the first few weeks, but eventually, everything is set for Maye to assume the role he was drafted for, and Jacoby is fine with it.

“When I was here the first time, you realize everybody’s your mentor that’s older than you in this league or has more experience, and I hope I’m that for more than just Drake,” Brissett said, via the official team website. “I’m a teammate first. I can be a good teammate to not only [Maye] but to everybody on this team.”

Has Drake Maye already signed his rookie contract with the Patriots?

Drake Maye has not yet signed his rookie contract with the New England Patriots. The quarterback still has some time to review all the details, but it seems like only a matter of time before he inks his NFL deal.

According to Spotrac, the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is projected to sign a four-year, $35.7 million with a signing bonus of $22.8 million. He would earn $8.9 million per year with a fifth-year option available.