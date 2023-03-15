If the Jets want Aaron Rodgers, it won't be that easy. Read here to check out the details of a possible package trade requested by the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be committed to the Packers when, in 2022, the quarterback signed a new three-year, $150 million contract. After many rumors of a possible departure, Rodgers took the massive agreement and many though he would end his career at Green Bay.

However, after the 2022 season ended with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers started to doubt again if his future was in Green Bay. At 39-years old, Rodgers wants to play for a Super Bowl contender and, from his perspective, some decisions by the Packers' front office don't point that way.

Now, Aaron Rodgers is the main attraction in the NFL free agency. Though his intentions seem to be leaning toward New York, no one know for sure yet the end of this story. Nevertheless, the Green Bay Packers already have in mind exactly what they'll ask for in a possible trade with the Jets.

Packers ask massive trade package to the Jets for Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are not letting Aaron Rodgers walk away that easily. One thing is Rodgers' wish to play in New York and a very different subject is the compensation the Packers want for a quarterback who was supposedly commited to the franchise with a three-year, $150 million contract.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Packers would at least ask the New York Jets for two first-round picks if they want a trade to get Aaron Rodgers. Though the quarterback is 39-years old, Green Bay believe the former MVP is still worth at least a similar deal to the one which send Matthew Stafford to the Rams from the Lions.

In January of 2021, the Detroit Lions sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams' first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023. Also, a third-round pick in 2021. This is the minimum range the Packers will be looking for in a trade with the New York Jets for Aaron Rodgers.