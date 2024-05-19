Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aware that they will have a very complicated path to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. The AFC is loaded with contenders such as the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.

Furthermore, there could be other teams on the rise like the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins and maybe the New York Jets thanks to the long awaited return of Aaron Rodgers.

However, the biggest problems for the Chiefs are coming from within as many players face possible suspensions by the NFL for violating the league’s policy off the field: Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick.

Patrick Mahomes warns the NFL at Kelce Jam

So, considering the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t favorites to win the Super Bowl (49ers lead the odds), Patrick Mahomes delivered a message of optimism for thousands of fans at Kelce Jam.

The legendary quarterback put the NFL on notice amid all the controversy off the field. “We love you. Just know that back-to-back is not good enough. You know what we’re going for. Three of them.”

In that moment, the crowd erupted to support Mahomes. Incredible scenes for a team trying to achieve something that has never occurred in NFL history: a three-peat.