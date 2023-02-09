A string of injuries in the quarterback room saw rookie QB Brock Purdy take the 49ers' reins this season. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, Trey Lance has only one desire.

Luck hasn't been by the 49ers' side this season. Though they had everything to succeed, San Francisco faced an unprecedented situation as injuries caught up with all its quarterbacks, even in the biggest of stages.

With both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out, the Niners had to rely on rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy. Against all odds, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft led the team to a deep playoff run. Until he also got injured.

Since Purdy will likely miss much of training camp due to elbow surgery—while Garoppolo may not come back—Lance seems to have a great opportunity to secure the job. But he doesn't want things to be simply handed to him.

Trey Lance wants chance to compete as 49ers QB1

“Everyone saw what Brock did. Brock doesn’t just come in and play that well, and I just get handed something out of the blue. And I don’t expect that or want that, but I truly believe, yeah, I just want an opportunity to compete. That’s all I wanted going into this offseason," Lance told The Rich Eisen Show, via Niners Nation.

"We’re going to get there. I was just with Christian, actually, on the flight yesterday. But just being able to talk about this opportunity. I mean, we’re close. We’re right there, offensively, defensively."

Lance has yet to have a healthy season in the NFL, which is why one can feel for him. Having Purdy injured isn't how he wanted it to be, but now he'll have another opportunity to prove the Niners right.