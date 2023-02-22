With Derek Carr out of the team, the Las Vegas Raiders need a new quarterback. However, Dave Ziegler, their general manager, has given an answer to what will they do regarding this matter and the fans may not like it at all.

NFL News: Raiders' GM gives an answer on their quarterback situation that fans may not like

After eight years, the Las Vegas Raiders will have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Dave Ziegler, the team's general manager, has now given some insight about what they'll do about it, and his answer may not be the best for the fans.

In a very surprising move, the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr once the 2022 season ended. They were not very comfortable with each other and the front office agreed with the quarterback to take different paths in 2023.

Rumors say they are now looking for a new quarterback, with Aaron Rodgers or Jimmy Garoppolo as their main options, but they might have already made a surprising decision on this matter.

Raiders' GM doesn't guarantee signing a quarterback for the 2023 NFL season

There are tons of rumors surrounding the Raiders nowadays. With Derek Carr's departure, fans are wondering who will the team sign as his substitute, but Las Vegas may not be ready to include a newcomer.

Dave Ziegler, the team's general manager, addressed the matter recently. He revealed that the front office is working very hard to find a quarterback, but they might not sign anyone this year.

"We're in charge of filling the most important position on the team," Ziegler said on "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast. "There's some pressure that comes along with that. And however we fill it, it doesn't mean we're going to have an immediate answer this year. But, at the end of the day, we have to have an answer in some form or fashion. There's pressure that comes along with it. That's also part of the excitement too."

If the Raiders don't sign neither Rodgers nor Garoppolo as the rumors say, they would have to use Jarrett Stidham as starter. He played the last games of the season when Las Vegas decided to bench Carr, so they might give him an opportunity in 2023 to prove he could take the job.